Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Giriraj Singh seeks Mamata's resignation over doctor's rape, murder case

Giriraj Singh seeks Mamata's resignation over doctor's rape, murder case

The senior BJP leader alleged that the person arrested for the crime was "a dummy" and that real culprits were being shielded on account of their close proximity to Trinamool Congress

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

Press Trust of India Begusarai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of trying to influence the probe into the horrific rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.
Singh was talking to reporters in Begusarai, his Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed of the incident which was more ghastly than even the infamous Nirbhaya gang rape that took place in Delhi years ago," he said.
The senior BJP leader alleged that the person arrested for the crime was "a dummy" and that real culprits were being shielded on account of their close proximity to Trinamool Congress, which is headed by Banerjee.
"As such, people from various walks of life, not just politics, have voiced their distrust in the investigation so far which has been seriously compromised on account of Banerjee being in power," alleged Singh.
"Mamata Banerjee should, therefore, give up the CM's post and let West Bengal be under the rule of the governor till the probe is complete. She should resign on her own and not wait till she is asked to do so by the Centre," he added.

More From This Section

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO

Niti Aayog seeks proposals to evaluate centrally sponsored schemes

Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Madras, IIT-M

India, Israel join hands for new water technology centre at IIT Madras

Doctor Protest, Protest

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

fsn e-commerce nykaa

LIVE: Nykaa Q1 PAT soars 152% to Rs 13.64 crore, revenue jumps 23%

IIFT slips to 31 in national ranking of higher management institutes

NIRF ranking 2024: Commerce ministry's IIFT moves up twelve place to 15th

Singh, who is widely perceived to be a Hindutva hardliner, also trained his guns at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for "belatedly" raising concerns over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh.
"They took so many weeks to come out with social media posts on the issue just because the matter concerned Hindus. The 'tukde tukde' gang has been always more worried about Rohingyas," said the BJP leader.
He also raked up the police firing that took place decades ago in Ayodhya when the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation was at its peak and Yadav's late father Mulayam Singh Yadav was the CM of Uttar Pradesh.
"Akhilesh Yadav belongs to a lineage that practices politics on the blood of Ram Sevaks. Elements like these are to be blamed for the plight of Sanatan Dharma followers," rued Singh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

giriraj singh

Strict action against Hindenburg for defaming the country: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

Mulling PLI scheme for garments sector: Textiles minister Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh

Decided on 1.5K NEET candidates as per their conformity: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh

Different laws for Hindus, Muslims won't be possible: Minister Giriraj

Delhi metro, Metro, Yellow line metro

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Metro services to begin early on August 15

Topics : Giriraj Singh Mamata Banerjee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon