Business Standard
Home / Politics / Cong's 'shehzada' conspiring to scrap reservations, alleges PM Modi

Cong's 'shehzada' conspiring to scrap reservations, alleges PM Modi

Modi, who addressed two BJP poll rallies in Jharkhand during the day, also alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition "helped infiltrators become permanent citizens" of the state

Modi, Narendra Modi

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Deoghar/Godda (Jharkhand)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an apparent dig at Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress 'shehzada' of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities in an attempt to "weaken" them.

Modi, who addressed two BJP poll rallies in Jharkhand during the day, also alleged that the ruling JMM-led coalition "helped infiltrators become permanent citizens" of the state.

"This is a deep-rooted conspiracy which will change Jharkhand's identity," the PM said at a rally in Deoghar.

Promising to thwart such attempts, besides that of "weakening" SC, ST and OBC communities, Modi exuded confidence that the BJP-led NDA was going to form government in Jharkhand and he would come to attend the oath ceremony.

 

"The Congress has dangerous intentions. The Congress' 'shehzada' is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labour but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy," Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi without naming them.

PM Modi claimed that infiltration was a major concern in Jharkhand due to which the "tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and if the trend remains unchecked, it will change the identity of the state".

"The JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens here... It is playing with the security of Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti' (daughter, mother, bread)," he alleged.

More From This Section

air pollution, AQI

Delhi air pollution: BJP demands closure of schools up to Class 5

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi lauds Nitish Kumar for pulling Bihar out of 'Jungle Raaj

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Kalpana Soren, Kalpana, election, vote, voting, Jharkhand Election

BJP's 'shadow campaigns' maligning image of Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren

Congress, Congress flag

Cong asks if PM views caste census as divisive, seeks quota ceiling lift

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Shivraj urges Madhya Pradesh residents to vote for suitable representative

Exuding confidence the BJP's win would be spectacular in the assembly elections, the prime minister said that those making permutations and combinations sitting in air-conditioned rooms should see the massive crowd that has been attending rallies.

Modi said he would attend the oath ceremony of the BJP-led NDA government here.

Addressing another rally at Godda, he alleged that infiltration has assumed an alarming proportion in Jharkhand and hit out at the ruling JMM-led coalition for "patronising" infiltrators.

He also termed the ruling dispensation's 'Abua Awas' housing scheme in place of PM Awas Yojana as a 'farzi (fake)' scheme for 'cut money and commission.'  "The JMM-led coalition is patronising infiltrators. It is facilitating infiltrators to occupy land, forest and water of tribals, making their population decline," the PM alleged while addressing a poll rally at Godda.

He also alleged that the ruling alliance not only indulged in "mafia raj and question paper leak" but also stalled development and forced people to migrate, remain unemployed and suffer because they were devoid of connectivity.

"I promise you that I will bring out the culprits who played with your children's future even if they are hiding in 'paatal'," the PM said.

The JMM-led coalition applied salt to your wound by giving tickets to the wife of the jailed leader, the PM said without naming Alamgir Alam who is behind bars in a multi-crore money laundering case.

The Congress has given ticket to Alam's wife Nishat Alam from Pakur, a constituency represented by him. Alam, the former Parliamentary Affairs Minister was taken to custody by the ED on May 15 in an alleged money laundering case and is under investigation for alleged irregularities and bribery in the state rural development department.

The ED had recovered over Rs 32 crore in cash from Alam's domestic help.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan Pollution, Pollution

News updates: India calls for cross-border collaboration with Pak, B'desh to tackle pollution

Jharkhand Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 highlights: 65% voter turnout in 43 seats till 5 pm

Election, Vote, Voting, Jharkhand Election, Jharkhand Polls

Jharkhand polls: 46.25% turnout recorded in 43 Assembly seats till 1 pm

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Muslim quota not possible, SC/ST/OBC reservation won't be altered: Shah

Tejasvi Surya

Cong's economic model brought K'taka to brink of bankruptcy: Tejasvi Surya

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon