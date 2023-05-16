close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cong will definitely fight Bengal elections: Chowdhury on Mamata's remark

Mamata had said that her party will support Congress where it is strong but "it should not fight against her in Bengal"

ANI Politics
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File photo

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | File photo

3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 8:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that Congress will definitely fight the election in West Bengal.

Chowdhury's reaction came as a cold shoulder response to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's statement that her party will support Congress where it is strong but "it should not fight against her in Bengal".

Responding to her statement Chowdhury said, "We will definitely fight elections; we will fight wherever it is needed."

Chowdhury further accused Mamata Banerjee of making giving such statements as with Congress victory in Karnataka she feels that without aligning with Congress, she will not be able to survive.

"With Congress victory, Mamata Banerjee now feels that she will not be able to work at any cost without doing compromise with Congress, ahead of Karnataka elections have you ever heard Mamata Banerjee saying, vote for Congress to defeat BJP. She is the same Mamata Banerjee who visited Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to support those who are fighting against BJP, but why did not she visit Karnataka to support Congress?" questioned Chowdhury.

Chowdhury also slammed Bengal CM for ignoring Rahul Gandhi after the Karnataka victory and during Bharat Jodo Yatra and said she has not mentioned Rahul Gandhi's name even once after the party's victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

Also Read

West Bengal govt is good for nothing, says Cong MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury flags off Congress Yatra from Ganga Sagar in Bengal

BJP playing politics over OBC community, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

PM Modi, Mamata have deal to defame Rahul, Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks Guv intervention against WB govt power misuse

Want to see my brother as CM: Shivakumar's brother after meeting Kharge

Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt: Raje responds to Gehlot

Congress party will stand up to pledge made to Kannadigas: Surjewala

Mamata offers conditional support to Congress in 2024, state Congress snubs

Congress observers meet Kharge, discuss govt formation in Karnataka

"We emerged as winner in Karnataka but she did not mention Rahul Gandhi's name even for once. Even during, the Bharat Jodo Yatra she didn't say anything. That time also, when all the opposition leaders praised him, Mamata did not utter a word from her mouth. When he got disqualified from the Parliament she didn't say anything," he alleged.

Congress MP also claimed that it's because of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee managed to get into power in WB in 2011 and later she tried everything to make Congress out of Bengal politics.

On Monday Mamata Banerjee said that the parties which are strong in a particular region should fight together and if she is supporting Congress in states such as Karnataka, "it should not fight against me in Bengal".

Talking to media persons at Nabannna, Banerjee, who is Trinamool Congress chief, said wherever a regional political party is strong there BJP cannot fight. She hit out at the BJP and said the verdict in Karnataka was "against the BJP government".

"People are demoralised and frustrated... people are antagonised....the economy is ruined. Democratic rights are being bulldozed. Even the wrestlers are also not spared. So in this situation, I think whoever is strong in a particular region, should fight together. In Bengal, we (TMC) should fight...in Delhi, AAP should fight," Mamata Banerjee said.

She said Congress was strong on about 200 Lok Sabha seats and the party was willing to extend support there. "In Bihar, Nitishji, Tejashwi, some part Congress is there, they will decide, I cannot decide on their formula. Wherever the regional party is very strong, so you see...Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab, the strong party must be given priority. Wherever Congress is strong in their respective 200 seats or something. Let them fight, we will give support, nothing is wrong (in that). But they (Congress) have to support the other political parties also. I am giving you the support in Karnataka. But, you are fighting against me every day - it should not be the policy," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Congress West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:29 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Want to see my brother as CM: Shivakumar's brother after meeting Kharge

Shivakumar
4 min read

Cong tried to topple Bhairon Singh Shekhawat govt: Raje responds to Gehlot

Vasundhara Raje
2 min read

Congress party will stand up to pledge made to Kannadigas: Surjewala

randeep surjewala
2 min read

Mamata offers conditional support to Congress in 2024, state Congress snubs

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Congress observers meet Kharge, discuss govt formation in Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cong leadership reneged on its promise: Karnataka party chief DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar
3 min read
Premium

Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Not only Lingayat, BJP lost Dalit, OBC votes too in Karnataka elections

BJP
4 min read

Who is Sunil Kanugolu, the poll strategist behind Congress' Karnataka win

Sunil Kanugolu
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon