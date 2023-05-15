close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress observers meet Kharge, discuss govt formation in Karnataka

The party sources indicated that the observers informed Kharge of the views of MLAs on the new Chief Minister and the government formation in Karnataka

IANS New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after holding discussions with newly-elected MLAs in Bengaluru, Congress' three central observers met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on Monday evening and held deliberations over government formation in Karnataka.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, party General Secretary Jitendra Singh and party leader Deepak Babaria met Kharge at his residence along with party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal and General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Shinde, Singh and Bawaria were deputed as observers for the Karnataka CLP meeting by Kharge on Sunday afternoon. The observers had returned from Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, after they had held discussion with the party MLAs in the state on Sunday evening. They had taken the views of the newly elected MLAs in Bengaluru in one-on-one interactions late on Sunday night.

The party sources indicated that the observers informed Kharge of the views of MLAs on the new Chief Minister and the government formation in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad said that 'secret ballot' was used for voting in the CLP meeting and soon a decision on the Chief Minister will be taken on that report.

"Yes, secret ballot was used for polling in Karnataka during the CLP meeting. And then a one line resolution was passed authorising Kharge to take a call on CLP leader."

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

G20 Sherpas hold deliberations in traditional attire on houseboats

Cong leadership reneged on its promise: Karnataka party chief Siddaramaiah

Not only Lingayat, BJP lost Dalit, OBC votes too in Karnataka elections

If there is 40% commission in Karnataka, its 80% in Kerala: Congress

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Still have 6 months time: Pilot urges Rajasthan govt to act on corruption

He said that all the observers have gone to Delhi as the process to elect the new Chief Minister needs to be completed. "The report will be submitted with Congress President and on basis of that report, Khargeji will need to appoint the future Chief Minister of the state," Hariprasad said.

The Congress leadership has called both top contenders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar for further discussions. Siddaramaiah has arrived in the national capital but is yet to meet Kharge.

--IANS

aks/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Congress mallikarjun kharge

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress observers meet Kharge, discuss govt formation in Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Cong leadership reneged on its promise: Karnataka party chief Siddaramaiah

Shivakumar
3 min read

Not only Lingayat, BJP lost Dalit, OBC votes too in Karnataka elections

BJP
4 min read

If there is 40% commission in Karnataka, its 80% in Kerala: Congress

Congress
2 min read

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

An outsider inside: Is this beginning of the end or a new start for 'PTR'?

palanivel thiaga rajan
5 min read
Premium

Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

Photo: PTI
1 min read

As NDA turns 25, time for BJP to reassess value of other alliances

BJP
4 min read

Karnataka election results likely to keep Indian markets swinging

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon