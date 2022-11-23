Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks Guv intervention against WB govt power misuse

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Governor seeking his intervention with regard to the misuse of power by the state administration.

In his letter addressed to the Honorable Governor of CV Ananda Bose, the president of Congress and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, sought the Governor's intervention as a Constitutional Head in the state regarding the issues of the Jhalda Municipality.

Adhir Ranjan in his letter alleged that ever since the election of Jhalda Municipality and the declaration of its result, the councillors, party leaders and members of the Indian National Congress have been subjected to tremendous torture. He further alleged that the Congress leaders are being harassed at the behest of the ruling dispensation in the State of West Bengal.

Addressing the Governor, Adhir further alleged that the ruling dispensation of West Bengal has left no stone unturned to forcefully take control of Jhalda Municipality and cling on to power.

Adhir Ranjan in his letter asserted, "From the murder of a councillor namely Tapan Kandu to implicating councillors, party leaders and members of Indian National Congress the ruling dispensation has left no stones unturned to forcefully take control of Jhalda Municipality".

Informing about the case further, Adhir Ranjan mentioned that a series of litigations were also made in the matter before the Calcutta High Court. He further asserted that on the 21st of November, the ruling dispensation-backed Chairman of the Jhalda Municipality was removed by the Majority of Councillors.

Ranjan addresses the current situation in the Municipality and writes, "Presently there is a situation, whereby in all probable circumstances, the councillors of the Indian National Congress with the support of the Independent councillors are likely to form the board of Jhalda Municipality".

"From reliable sources, we have come to know that the state has decided to appoint an administrator in the Jhalda Municipality giving a complete go-bye to the statutory provisions of law and democratic principles", alleged Adhir Ranjan quoting 'Reliable sources.

Requesting the intervention of the Honourable Governor in the matter, Adhir Ranjan said, "I am constrained to seek your intervention so that rule of law and democratic principles are not impaired by such actions".

Adhir Ranjan further states that he is sure an initiation of appropriate steps from the Governor's side would be taken in the matter to secure the rule of law and democratic principles will be upheld.

Notably, Jhalda Municipality councillor Tapan Kandu was allegedly murdered on March 13 this year. The CBI registered a case on April 6, 2022, following the Calcutta High Court order and took over the investigation.

Later, Niranjan Baishnab, the eyewitness of the councillor murder case was found hanging in his house.

