close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Congress party will stand up to pledge made to Kannadigas: Surjewala

He further said that the party President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold deliberations with state leaders and other central leaders to take a call on the next Karnataka Chief Ministerial choice

ANI Politics
randeep surjewala

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the central observers of Congress for Karnataka submitted their report regarding the next Chief Ministerial choice to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC in-charge of state Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said that the party will stand up to the pledge made to 6.5 crores Kannadigas.

"Congress party will stand up to the pledge made to 6.5 crores Kannadigas...the observers have submitted their written report to the Congress President," Surjewala said while talking to the reporters here.

He further said that the party President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold deliberations with state leaders and other central leaders to take a call on the next Karnataka Chief Ministerial choice.

"Party President will hold deliberations with state leaders and other central leaders and will take an appropriate call," he added.

After registering a landslide victory in Karnataka assembly polls, the party is working on selecting the next Chief Minister of the state; the most probable names among which are former CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting convened after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) unanimously passed a resolution authorising party president Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the name of the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Also Read

K'taka CM hits back at Randeep Surjewala on his '420 Bommai govt' comment

Karnataka polls is not about Modi: Cong leader Priyanka hits out at PM

BJP govt trying to cover up PSI scam in Karnataka: Randeep Singh Surjewala

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

Shah's remarks on Karnataka polls insult to 6.5 crore Kannadigas: Congress

Mamata offers conditional support to Congress in 2024, state Congress snubs

Congress observers meet Kharge, discuss govt formation in Karnataka

Cong leadership reneged on its promise: Karnataka party chief DK Shivakumar

Not only Lingayat, BJP lost Dalit, OBC votes too in Karnataka elections

If there is 40% commission in Karnataka, its 80% in Kerala: Congress

"The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution stated.

The meeting which started late on Sunday night at a hotel in Bengaluru, continued till 1.30 am. It was attended by all 135 newly elected MLAs.

Former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria were present in the meeting as observers. Party leaders like Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and others also attended the meeting.

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead.

BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Randeep Surjewala Congress Karnataka polls

First Published: May 16 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Congress party will stand up to pledge made to Kannadigas: Surjewala

randeep surjewala
2 min read

Mamata offers conditional support to Congress in 2024, state Congress snubs

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Congress observers meet Kharge, discuss govt formation in Karnataka

Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Cong leadership reneged on its promise: Karnataka party chief DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar
3 min read

Not only Lingayat, BJP lost Dalit, OBC votes too in Karnataka elections

BJP
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Cong leadership reneged on its promise: Karnataka party chief DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar
3 min read
Premium

Karnataka: Nearly 50% votes from women but only 5% in legislature

Photo: PTI
1 min read

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge
2 min read

Not only Lingayat, BJP lost Dalit, OBC votes too in Karnataka elections

BJP
4 min read

Who is Sunil Kanugolu, the poll strategist behind Congress' Karnataka win

Sunil Kanugolu
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon