Congress, BRS two sides of same coin: PM Modi hits back at Opposition

Addressing a public rally in Sangareddy, PM Modi said that the Modi government does not hesitate before conducting surgical strikes or airstrikes (corruption).

PM Modi

PM Modi | Photo: ANI

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alleging a four-decade-long nexus between ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress for covering each other's scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit back at both parties and said that both the parties are "two sides" of the "same coin."
Addressing a public rally in Sangareddy, PM Modi said that the Modi government does not hesitate before conducting surgical strikes or airstrikes (corruption).
"Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin. There is a nexus between both parties. They provide a cover for each other's scam. Congress has made Telangana its new ATM. Such behaviour will not go on for long... Modi govt does not hesitate before conducting surgical strikes or airstrikes," the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister asserted that members of 'Parivarvadi' parties opened bank accounts outside India to hide their black money.
"Members of 'Parivarvadi' parties open bank accounts outside India to hide their black money, while I help the poor to open Jan Dhan accounts and propel their growth. 'Parivarvadis' live in luxurious homes, while I make sure that the poor get to sleep in pucca houses. 'Parivarvadi' sold India's resources to uplift their children, while I strive to convert the dreams of your children into reality... 140 crore Indians are my family," he said.
PM Modi further said that he has deposited all the gifts in Toshakhana and it is auctioned and is being invested in the service of Mother Ganga.
"The monthly payment that I receive from the government, whenever I get a chance, I donate some of it to people. 'Parivarvadis' have taken expensive gifts while being in the government and have converted their black money into white through gifts, but till date, I have deposited all the gifts in Toshakhana and it is auctioned and whatever money comes, it is invested in the service of Mother Ganga," he asserted.
The Prime Minister reiterated the "400 seats pitch" during his address to a public event and said that the slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in "Modi's guarantee."

"Support us to build a Viksit Bharat. "Abki Baar, 400 Paar!" he added.
The Prime Minister asserted that the BRS and Congress lack vision for the development of Telangana. BJP is fully committed to diligently serving the people of the state.
PM Modi is on three visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.
First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

