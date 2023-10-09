close
Sensex (-0.73%)
65512.39 -483.24
Nifty (-0.75%)
19506.05 -147.45
Nifty Midcap (-1.42%)
39711.50 -573.20
Nifty Smallcap (-1.98%)
5804.05 -117.35
Nifty Bank (-1.05%)
43894.70 -465.90
Heatmap

BRS govt failed to provide even basic infrastructure to Telangana: BJP

The minister said that at least 30% of the state's population lives in Hyderabad and the state government has completely failed to provide basic infrastructure to the people of Hyderabad

BJP, BHARTIYA JANTA PARTY

BJP

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 9 2023 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticised the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for failing to provide basic amenities to the state's residents, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. Reddy attended multiple programmes hosted by his party at various locations in the city.

Reddy addressed the three-decade-long issue concerning the road at Satyanagar in Lalapet by bringing it to the attention of the Railway Ministry. He was felicitated by residents of Satya Nagar, Indira Nagar, Sripuri Colony, Lakshmi Nagar, and Krishna Nagar for resolving the issue, the report noted.

Speaking at an event, Reddy pointed out that the state government has neglected the infrastructural problems in Hyderabad. He claimed that many colonies lacked proper roads, sanitation, and drinking water facilities. "At least 30 per cent of the state's population resides in Hyderabad, and the state government has utterly failed in providing basic infrastructure," he said.

The Deccan Chronicle report quoted Reddy saying, "While thousands have applied for two-bedroom houses, the government has delivered only a handful. In contrast, the BJP-led central government allocated significant funds for Telangana, including Rs 26,000 crore for the Regional Ring Road."

In a separate event, Reddy inaugurated a mega medical camp under Seva Bharti at Amberpet. He stated that the central BJP government has approved Rs seven crore for hostel construction in Osmania University and plans to invest Rs 14 crore to enhance sports infrastructure.

Also Read

Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats

Telangana elections: BRS working on unemployment allowance to lure youth

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Telangana BJP working on its organisational structure, strengthening base

Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi likely to participate in TPCC bus yatra

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Ready to face elections: Telangana BJP state President G Kishan Reddy

BRS will bring special schemes for women and farmers: Telangana minister

Leaders need to operate within party framework or quit: Telangana BJP

Topics : Telangana Telangana Rashtra Samithi Telangana govt Telangana Assembly BS Web Reports Hyderabad

First Published: Oct 9 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceNew Zealand vs Netherlands LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchSony WF-1000XM5 review

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon