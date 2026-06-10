Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 08:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Congress, TMC dismiss merger buzz amid West Bengal political churn

Congress, TMC dismiss merger buzz amid West Bengal political churn

Meetings between Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spark speculation, but both parties deny any merger plans

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: X/@AITCofficial)

Congress and TMC dismiss merger speculation despite high-level meetings, as defections and factional tensions deepen within the Bengal-based party. (Photo: X/@AITCofficial)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sources in both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday dismissed speculation that the West Bengal-based party could merge with its parent organisation, the Congress.
 
The speculation gathered pace after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, followed by a meeting between TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.
 
The discussions come amid political turbulence within the TMC after its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The party has witnessed a steady exodus of leaders, with Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev becoming the latest senior leader to resign on Wednesday. She is the second TMC Rajya Sabha member to quit after Sukhendu Sekhar Roy. Dev also met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the day.
 
 
Amid the speculation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut argued that parties such as the TMC and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which originated from the Congress, should reunite with the grand old party.
 
Calling such a move the “need of the hour”, Raut said discussions along these lines were already taking place within the Congress and among opposition parties.

Also Read

Sushmita Dev, Sushmita

Another jolt to TMC as party MP Sushmita Dev resigns from Rajya Sabha

TMC, TMC rally, TMC flag

Two factions, two directions: TMC split exposes ideological divide

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Ujjwala refill cuts show 12 years of 'anti-poor policies', says Rahul

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

CID searches Mamata's Kalighat home-office in 'forged signature' probe

TMC supporters

20 TMC Lok Sabha MPs back NDA; INDIA bloc to write to CJI over SIR

 
Meanwhile, rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee rejected the idea of a merger, asserting that the dissident faction represented the “real TMC”.
 
“We are the real TMC and have no plans to merge with the Congress,” Banerjee said.
 
He claimed that the strength of the rebel camp had increased from 58 to 64 MLAs. He also said rebel TMC MPs in the Lok Sabha would continue supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
 
While the Mamata Banerjee-led faction disputes these numbers, the dissident camp claims that 20 of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs have informed Speaker Om Birla about the formation of a separate parliamentary bloc under the leadership of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and pledged support to the NDA.
 
Mamata Banerjee had broken away from the Congress in 1997 and formally launched the All India Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

NDA leaders to felicitate PM Modi as he surpasses Nehru's tenure record

Congress MLAs with Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar at Bhopal airport before leaving for Bengaluru.

Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected

Meenakshi Natarajan

Congress nominee Meenakshi Natarajan's RS poll nomination rejected

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

INDIA bloc meets today amid strains over Congress ties and poll setbacks

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke (left) with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at the protest | Photo: PTI

CJP finds a crowd, but not converts yet in its first big offline testpremium

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi Nationalist Congress Party All India Trinamool Congress Sonia Gandhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Kerala Plus One Result 2026US Iran StrikesFD Rates in JuneCrude Oil Outlook