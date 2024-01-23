Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Congress urges Assam governor for inquiry into attacks during yatra

The Congress MLA from Nazira alleged that the police personnel remained silent spectators from a safe distance

Congress

The Congress leader said they had complained to the DGP but he tweeted that he had arranged for all kinds of protection during the yatra | Representative image

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The leader of the opposition in Assam legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to order a judicial probe on the physical assault on state Congress president Bhupen Bora and unruly behaviour of alleged BJP cadres during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Saikia, in a memorandum to the Governor, alleged that the present state government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is creating 'serious administrative blockade and also resorted to unleashing unruly lumpens to sabotage the peaceful Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by brute of physical force and criminal attack against our senior leaders."

During the yatra on Sunday, the vehicle carrying senior AICC leader Jairam Ramesh was forcefully stopped by supporters of the ruling BJP and they verbally abused him and tore the stickers on his car, he said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Thereafter, at Jamugurihat, Bora was physically assaulted by BJP supporters leading to a bleeding nose while about 20-25 unruly people even targeted Rahul Gandhi and at various places even journalists were not spared, Saikia said.
The Congress MLA from Nazira alleged that the police personnel remained silent spectators from a safe distance.
'Even prior to these incidents, Sarma's BJP government has been using police and civil administration to disrupt the yatra. At the meeting grounds and during padyatras, anti-yatra posters and banners were displayed under the protection of Assam Police," he alleged.
The Congress leader said they had complained to the DGP but he tweeted that he had arranged for all kinds of protection during the yatra.
'This is, however, a blatant lie as no such arrangement is witnessed on the ground', he said.
The Congress had applied for necessary permission for the yatra and completed formalities but the nervous state government has indulged in administrative delays to create all possible hurdles, Saikia alleged.
'In view of this serious law and order situation prevailing in Assam at present due to the lumpens of the ruling party, we have brought the matter to your kind attention and demand a judicial inquiry into the physical attack on our PCC president', he added.

Also Read

LIVE: Rahul Gandhi reaches Nagaland with Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Nyay Yatra: Rahul gives flying kisses to crowd shouting 'Jai Shri Ram'

Assam govt threatening people not to join Cong yatra, says Rahul Gandhi

Cong PM would've controlled Manipur violence by fourth day: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

We have broken barricades, but will not break the law: Rahul Gandhi

Clashes break out between Cong, police during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam

JP Nadda inaugurates BJP party office in Gandhinagar ahead of 2024 polls

Javadekar accuses LDF and UDF of hypocrisy, says 'Bharat has changed'

Congress to hold state-level workers' conventions for 2024 polls on Jan 25

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Assam attacks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon