Conspiracy being hatched against Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail: Sanjay Singh

At a press conference here, Singh charged that the BJP's "modus operandi" can stoop to the level of even killing someone

New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 1:20 PM IST

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison.
At a press conference here, Singh charged that the BJP's "modus operandi" can stoop to the level of even killing someone.
No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh's accusations.
The MP also slammed BJP leaders for "making fun" of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that "misleading" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media.
"If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday," he asked.
There was no reaction from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the AAP Rajya Sabha MP's allegation.
Singh, however, asserted that Kejriwal will not break or bow down.
Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi Thursday alleged that there was a plot to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in the excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.
Her allegations came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail or shift to a hospital.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government AAP government Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

