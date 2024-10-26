Business Standard
'Conspiracy' to kill Kejriwal, BJP responsible if anything happens: AAP

Singh asserted that Kejriwal will "neither stop nor bow down" and continue to fight for the people of Delhi. He said if anything happens to Kejriwal then BJP will be responsible for it

BJP leaders have rubbished the AAP's claim, saying he was facing protests by locals over the supply of dirty water to their homes (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a "deep conspiracy" to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him.

AAP leaders on Friday claimed Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" during his 'padyatra' campaign in west Delhi's Vikaspuri.

In a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charged, "Police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life."  No immediate reaction was available from the police or the BJP over Singh's allegations.

The AAP leader, however, said that despite the Vikaspuri incident, Kejriwal will continue to undertake 'padyatra' campaign as per the schedule.

 

When asked why the AAP has not filed any complaint in the incident, Singh said that the incident wouldn't have happened if the police were "impartial" and its officers did not do anything to stop the group of attackers who, he said, belonged to the BJP's youth wing.

The police can take cognisance of the incident and conduct its probe, he said, adding that the AAP is taking legal opinion for further action in the matter.

The AAP MP alleged that BJP leaders are supporting Kejriwal's "attackers"  BJP leaders have rubbished the AAP's claim, saying he was facing protests by locals over the supply of dirty water to their homes.

Even if Kejriwal gets a scratch, Delhi's people will take revenge on the BJP, he added.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP AAP

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

