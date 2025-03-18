Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CPI raises bank unions' demand of 5-day working in Rajya Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Rajya Sabha CPI member Sandosh Kumar P on Tuesday asked the finance minister to address the bank unions' genuine demands, including filling up vacant posts in public sector banks, and five-day working.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Kumar said the United Forum of Bank Unions, an umbrella organisation of nine unions, has called for a 48-hour bank strike on March 24-25 to press for their demands.

Stressing that bank employees, especially in public sector banks, are facing a lot of problems, he said the strike is going to affect the banking sector.

One of the major issues is shortage of staff in public sector banks, he said.

 

Sandosh said there are about 2.11 lakh vacancies in banks. Lack of adequate staff is adversely affecting mental health of workers as they are overburdened.

Another issue is related to five-day working for bank employees.

"It was a demand from bank employees, and there is a consensus also. The bank authorities, the Indian Bank Association, also agreed to the same. And now the request is pending before the union finance ministry."  In support of this demand, he said there is five-day working in the insurance sector and even the Reserve Bank of India.

"The finance minister should take a serious look into this matter and address the genuine concerns," he said.

In her Zero Hour mention, Ranjeet Ranjan (Congress) expressed concern over poor implementation of the regional connectivity Udan.

She highlighted the problems faced by people due to high air fares.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

