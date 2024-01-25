Day after Mamata's vow to fight alone, Rahul says INDIA will fight 'anyay'

The conciliatory tone was also sounded by Jairam Ramesh who reiterated that Mamata was an important part of the INDIA bloc | Photo: PTI

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bengal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi adopted a conciliatory tone saying that the INDIA bloc will fight 'Anyay' together. The comments come a day after senior opposition leader Mamata Banerjee vowed that she would fight the Lok Sabha polls alone in her state.

The Wayanad MP said that he is happy to have come to West Bengal.

"I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you...BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together" he said.

The conciliatory tone was also sounded by Jairam Ramesh who reiterated that Mamata was an important part of the INDIA bloc.

"I have said that TMC is an important pillar of INDIA bloc which comprises 28 parties. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her...Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country. I am very confident that she too wants to defeat the BJP, we also want the same. We will fight together. We will make INDIA Alliance successful. That is our duty" Jairam Ramesh said

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crisscrossed West Bengal from Assam this morning. Assam Congress chief Angika Dutta handed over the 'tricolour' to the party's Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"A year ago we did the 4000 Km long Bharat Jodo Yatra, traversing from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir. We opened Mohabbat Ki Dukkan in Nafrat Ka Bazaar (a shop of love in the market of hatred). Now we are moving from Imphal to Mumbai. Today we are entering West Bengal from Assam. I want to wholeheartedly thank the Congress workers in Assam. You managed the (arrangements of the) Yatra very brilliantly. You have changed the politics of Assam, and for this, I thank you wholeheartedly. I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you," Rahul said.

"We have added the word Nyay in our Yatra, because BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice in the country" the Congress MP added.

The India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, formed to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, suffered a huge setback on Wednesday as Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said that her party declared that it would fight alone in Bengal.

"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we will alone will defeat BJP." the TMC supremo had said.

Meanwhile, several TMC supporters standing on the roadside of Rahul's route held banners with "Didi is enough for Bengal" written on them.

The Yatra, flagged off from Manipur's Imphal on January 14, will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.