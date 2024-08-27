Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's custody extended till Sept 3

The judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was extended by the Rouse Avenue Court until September 3, in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) probe into the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Additionally, the court has reserved its decision on the CBI's fourth supplementary chargesheet, which lists Kejriwal and five others as accused. The next hearing will take place on September 3.

Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), remains in Delhi’s Tihar jail due to ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering related to the excise policy. These probes are being conducted by both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

CBI says Goa candidates promised Rs 40 lakh each

The Central Bureau of Investigation informed the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday that it has evidence showing that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised Rs 90 lakh to each candidate in 40 Goa constituencies. The agency also presented evidence of financial involvement from the South Group.

“Durgesh Pathak was responsible for overseeing the Goa election. All election expenses were made on his instruction. He is a Delhi MLA. There is also proof of funds coming from the South Group,” the federal agency said, according to news agency ANI.

These revelations emerged during the CBI’s arguments concerning the supplementary chargesheet in the excise policy case against Kejriwal and others.

The CBI also filed an application seeking a 14-day extension of Kejriwal’s judicial custody. The agency noted that another accused, Vinod Chauhan, had been in contact with the personal assistant of K Kavitha, who had earlier received bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering case led by the ED.

Kejriwal’s bail plea to be heard in Supreme Court on September 5

The Supreme Court deferred its hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea in the excise policy case to September 5, following a request by the CBI for more time to submit its affidavit.

Kejriwal has submitted two petitions: One challenging the rejection of his bail and another disputing his arrest by the CBI.

In its affidavit, the CBI claimed that all major decisions regarding the now-revoked excise policy were made under Kejriwal’s guidance, in coordination with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

AAP accuses CBI of acting under BJP’s influence

Meanwhile, the AAP accused the BJP and CBI of colluding to keep Arvind Kejriwal behind bars.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Manish Sisodia alleged that the CBI was delaying court proceedings while leaking information to the media to sway public perception, stating, “The CBI is merely a puppet under the BJP’s control to keep Arvind Kejriwal incarcerated.”

In response, the BJP challenged AAP to approach the Supreme Court if they believed the CBI was “misleading and biased”. The CBI has yet to respond to these claims.

[With inputs from agencies]