Delhi water crisis: Senior AAP leaders to meet LG to find solution

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including its MPs, MLAs and senior leaders, will meet Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena here on Sunday to find a solution to the deepening water crisis faced by the city.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta in a letter to Saxena on Saturday said that all the MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of his party will meet him at 11 am regarding the water issue.

"Since there is a serious water crisis in Delhi and the people of Delhi should get their rightful water. Therefore, we are coming to meet you to discuss this serious issue. We have full hope that tomorrow we will sit together and find a solution to this problem," Gupta said in his letter.

The AAP leader blamed Haryana for the water crisis persisting in Delhi since last many weeks.

"This water crisis has increased due to the Haryana government not releasing the entire share of water to Delhi. On top of that, the heat wave has further increased the demand for water in Delhi. In such a situation, the water crisis has deepened," he said.

Gupta said about 1005 million gallons (MGD) of water is supplied daily in Delhi.

Out of 1005 MGD water, Delhi should get 613 MGD water from Haryana, but it is getting less than 513 MGD water from Haryana, he added.

The AAP leader said there is 100 MGD less water coming to Delhi from Haryana every day and added that over 28 lakh people of Delhi have to suffer because of this.

Gupta said Delhi Water Minister Atishi talked to the Centre and the governments of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for water.

Himachal Pradesh is ready to provide water, but that water has to come to Delhi via Haryana, the AAP leader said.

The Haryana government has refused for this, he claimed in his letter.