close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Kejriwal

The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie "genuine"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal, MCD polls

Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 9:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The excise policy case is a desperate attempt by the BJP to "malign an honest party like the AAP", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

His remarks came after a Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to two accused in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The court said the evidence against the accused, Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra, was not sufficient for the case against them to be considered prima facie "genuine".

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "The whole liquor scam is false. We were saying it from beginning. Now even courts have started saying it. It's a desperate measure by BJP to malign an honest party like AAP."

Reacting to the court order, the AAP had said on Saturday that it showed that the entire case is "bogus", and asked the BJP to tender an apology for levelling false allegations.

The BJP, however, accused senior AAP leaders of presenting a "twisted and misleading" reference to the court order and demanded that contempt of court proceedings be initiated against them.

Also Read

BJP govt at Centre fighting with everyone, alleges Delhi CM Kejriwal

PM Modi's degree: Court issues summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

Delhi assembly: BJP alleges scams in govt, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

AAP 'ray of hope' for people, efforts being made to trample it: Kejriwal

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

K'taka polls: ECI issues advisory to parties to get clearance for print ads

Karnataka polls 2023: All you need to know about regional powerhouse JDS

Court said no evidence to prove claims: AAP on Delhi excise policy case

Gehlot's statement a conspiracy: Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia AAP Liquor law BJP

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

BJP in Karnataka
14 min read

K'taka polls: ECI issues advisory to parties to get clearance for print ads

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission
2 min read

Karnataka polls 2023: All you need to know about regional powerhouse JDS

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Karnataka former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government
11 min read

Court said no evidence to prove claims: AAP on Delhi excise policy case

Atishi Marlena
4 min read

Gehlot's statement a conspiracy: Raje counters Rajasthan CM's claim

Vasundhara Raje
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

Congress dividing people while BJP seeking votes for development: Pramod

Pramod Sawant
2 min read

Congress slams Manipur CM over violence, says he cannot absolve himself

Congress
2 min read

Not Rs 45 cr, but Rs 171 cr spent on Kejriwal's 'palace', alleges Congress

Congress
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon