Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Expulsion of Moitra from LS betrayal of parliamentary democracy: Mamata

The TMC chief accused the BJP of preventing Moitra from presenting her defence

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Darjeeling (WB)
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denounced the expulsion of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha on Friday in connection with the 'cash-for-query' case and termed the move as a "betrayal" of India's parliamentary democracy.
Moitra was expelled after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to advance his interests.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It is a disgrace to parliamentary democracy. We condemn the expulsion of Mahua Moitra; the party stands firmly with her. Unable to defeat us in elections, the BJP has resorted to vendetta politics. Today marks a sad day and a betrayal of Indian parliamentary democracy," Banerjee said during a press conference.
The TMC chief accused the BJP of preventing Moitra from presenting her defence.
Banerjee highlighted the submission of a nearly 500-page report to Parliament, followed by a mere 30-minute window for all parties to discuss the matter and subsequently expel Moitra.
"I fail to comprehend how members can thoroughly review 500 pages within 30 minutes. How can all speakers reach a decision? I condemn the way democracy has been undermined. Despite having a two-thirds majority in the assembly, we refrain from expelling anyone arbitrarily," she remarked.
Expressing disappointment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not intervene, Banerjee said, "This is unfortunate and unacceptable. Moitra will emerge victorious in the next battle, and the people will deliver a resounding response and justice. They will face defeat in the upcoming election; I am fully convinced of this."

Banerjee extended gratitude to the INDIA alliance leaders for supporting Moitra, stating, "I commend the INDIA alliance for standing united and resisting the BJP."

The Ethics Committee report found Moitra guilty of "unethical conduct" and contempt of the House by sharing her Lok Sabha credentials -- User ID and Password of Lok Sabha Member's Portal -- with unauthorised persons which had an irrepressible impact on national security.
Following a heated debate, during which Moitra was denied the opportunity to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi proposed a motion for Moitra's expulsion for "unethical conduct," which was subsequently approved by a voice vote.
"Nevertheless, she (Moitra) will return to Parliament with a stronger mandate. The BJP believes it can act with impunity due to its overwhelming majority. They should bear in mind that a day may come when they are no longer in power," Banerjee warned.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

'Filthy questions': Mahua Moitra walks out of meet; panel chief counters

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Ethics Committee in Parliament: History, constitution & role | Explained

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

Oppn leaders question LS panel report recommending Moitra's expulsion

Every penny 'looted' will have to be returned: PM Modi 'guarantees'

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha on recommendations of ethics panel

Corruption, nepotism replaced by growth & development in last 10 yrs: Shah

Give 48 hours to study ethics report on Mahua Moitra: TMC to LS Speaker

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Mahua Moitra Lok Sabha TMC Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon