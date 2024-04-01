Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Former Jharkhand CM Soren withdraws from SC his plea against HC order

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case. He is presently under judicial custody

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM, Soren

Photo: X@HemantSorenJMM

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging a high court order that refused to grant him permission to attend the Budget session of the Assembly.
Soren had sought permission from the Jharkhand High Court to attend the Budget session that started on February 23 and came to an end on March 2. On February 28, the high court had dismissed his plea.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When his plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan on Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, said he be allowed to withdraw the plea as the Budget session came to an end on March 2.
"I wish to withdraw this," Sibal said, adding the question of law raised in the plea may be kept open.
The apex court allowed him to withdraw the plea, and said the question of law is left open.
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case. He is presently under judicial custody.
A special court in Ranchi had on February 22 denied Soren permission to participate in the Assembly session.
The high court had earlier allowed Soren, the ruling JMM's executive president, to participate in the trust vote in the Assembly on February 5.
The allegations of money laundering against the JMM leader pertain to the alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets and his purported links with members of the 'land mafia'.
The investigation is linked to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the central probe agency.
The ED has so far arrested several people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.
The agency is probing the alleged "huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores".

Also Read

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

ED to transfer Hemant Soren from jail to its office for questioning

Wrong advice landed Hemant Soren in jail, says JMM leader Lobin Hembrom

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

LS polls: Congress leaders discuss candidates for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

LS polls: Liquor shops to remain closed for 3 days from April 17 in Pondy

LS polls: Katchatheecvu issue rekindles contention between DMK-AIADMK

No coercive action against Cong over tax demand notices: I-T dept to SC

Huge public participation in INDIA bloc rally, a warning to BJP: Kerala CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jharkhand Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon