Home / Politics / Govt ready to discuss anything, Oppn should not fix timeline: Rijiju on SIR

Govt ready to discuss anything, Oppn should not fix timeline: Rijiju on SIR

After Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that a discussion on the crucial issue of SIR should begin in the House immediately, Rijiju said he will hold consultations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Amid demands by the Opposition for an immediate discussion on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the government is ready to discuss anything but the Opposition should not fix timelines.

After Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that a discussion on the crucial issue of SIR should begin in the House immediately, Rijiju said he will hold consultations with leaders of various parties on Tuesday and chalk out a solution.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has already said that "we will come back."  "I am told that very soon a meeting is going to take place with Opposition leaders and very soon we will decide," Nadda said.

 

Responding to Kharge's demand for an immediate discussion on SIR, Rijiju said "please don't put timeline condition on anything".

"I am going to engage with leaders of various political parties, it may be formally or informally. Ultimately, it will come to you when we start the consultations.

"The problem begins when you start questioning the time. Everything cannot be mechanical. In Parliamentary democracy, we have to engage in dialogue, we have to engage in discussion," Rijiju said.

He said there are many issues in the country, but they should not undermine one issue and take up another issue as all the issues are important.

"You are unable to win elections and people do not believe in you and you vent out your anger in Parliament. This is not right.

"In a democracy, there is a platform of elections with the people. We said yesterday too that we are ready to discuss and you should at least hold consultations. But, they try to fix the time, saying government should tell now. This is not right," Rijiju said while taking a swipe at the Opposition.

Earlier, Kharge said notices were given by them on Tuesday under Rule 267, which the chairman has rejected without listing the subject and the reasons, which has not been the tradition.

He said suddenly it has happened that for the members who give notices, neither their name nor the subject of the notice is read out.

"Our appeal is that there should be an immediate discussion on SIR. This is a very serious issue, because the lives of BLOs are at stake in the country.

"Discussion on SIR is in the interest of the country, citizens, and democracy. We are all ready to discuss this issue with the government," he said.

The Opposition leader said these are urgent matters as more than 28 people have died due to the SIR work pressure.

"I want the discussion to take place now, only in the interest of democracy, citizens and our country. I request that you allow the discussion. We will cooperate with you if you allow," he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Parliament winter session Opposition

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

