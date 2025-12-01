Monday, December 01, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt not averse to taking up discussion on SIR, electoral reforms: Rijiju

Govt not averse to taking up discussion on SIR, electoral reforms: Rijiju

He was responding to opposition members who were demanding an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls or electoral reforms in the House

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday asserted in the Rajya Sabha that the government is not averse to holding a discussion on SIR or electoral reforms, as he asked the Opposition not to insist on setting a timeline.

He was responding to opposition members who were demanding an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls or electoral reforms in the House.

Not satisfied with the minister's response, members of several opposition parties staged a walkout from the Upper House.

Responding to the opposition parties' demand to start an immediate discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls or electoral reforms, the minister sought more time to respond to the matter.

 

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan earlier disallowed the notices given by nine opposition members on several issues, including a discussion on SIR under rule 267, leading to protests by the Opposition.

The chairman later asked members to raise their Zero Hour mentions.

"Nobody is undermining any matter which was brought out by the opposition party yesterday in the all-party meeting or Business Advisory Committee (BAC) today. What I am saying is, it is under the consideration of the government," Rijiju said.

"...if you put a condition that it has to be taken up today itself, then it becomes difficult, because you have to give certain space," he added.

The minister informed that certain opposition parties raised matters other than the SIR and stressed the need to protect their rights as well.

"However, I am saying again, the matter related to whatever you call it, special intensive revision or electoral reforms or whatever. I have stated before the beginning of the winter session that the government is not averse to taking up discussion on anything," Rijiju said.

"Please give us some time while there are other businesses, which are listed, that can be taken up. The demand, which you have put forward, has not been rejected. So, don't presume that the government is not ready to discuss any matter," the minister said, adding that "Please do not put a condition on the timeline".

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the discussion should start immediately.

He also asked the ruling party not to divide opposition parties. "Don't divide us. If you try to divide us, we will be stronger."  TMC leader Derek O'Brien called for the start of a discussion on electoral reforms with immediate effect, while CPI (M) member John Brittas said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister should honour his words and the House should hold a discussion on electoral reforms.

The Election Commission had announced SIR in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. In Assam, where polls are also due in 2026, the revision of electoral rolls was announced separately. It is being called 'Special Revision'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

