House disruptions will reduce once voters seek accountability: Birla

"Disruptions, sloganeering and unparliamentary behaviour in legislatures can be curbed only when voters start questioning the conduct of their elected representatives," Birla said

Om Birla

Speaker Om Birla

Press Trust of India Udaipur (Rajasthan)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday voiced concern over the falling standards of debate in legislatures and said such tendencies can be reined in only when voters start questioning the conduct of their elected representatives in the Houses.
Inaugurating the ninth Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's (CPA's) India Region Conference here, Birla also made a strong pitch to embrace digitisation of the proceedings of legislatures to ensure efficiency and transparency.
"Disruptions, sloganeering and unparliamentary behaviour in legislatures can be curbed only when voters start questioning the conduct of their elected representatives," Birla said.
The inaugural session of the CPA's India Region Conference was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, presiding officers of legislative assemblies and councils from across the country and CPA chairman Ian Liddel-Grainger.
Birla observed that constructive and meaningful debates on citizen-centric governance must be at the heart of legislative functioning.
He said people's representatives must maintain exemplary conduct and etiquette that enhance the prestige and dignity of the House and strengthen faith in legislative institutions.

The Lok Sabha speaker also made a strong pitch for inclusion of people's suggestions while drafting rules for laws passed by Parliament and state legislatures.
"Using modern technology, we have to create an effective system, within which the people can give their suggestions and feedback to the public representatives or democratic institutions regarding drafting of rules or any discrepancies in the laws," Birla said.
He urged presiding officers to rise above party lines when they occupy the Chair in their respective Houses and conduct proceedings in an impartial manner.
Birla also urged the state legislatures to come forward and implement the 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' for the sake of uniformity.
"As the mother of democracy, India has a larger responsibility to the world in showcasing use of technology to ensure good governance for all sections of the society," he said.

Om Birla Monsoon session of Parliament Lok Sabha

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

