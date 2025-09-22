Monday, September 22, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi interacts with Arunachal traders, industry leaders on GST rate cuts

PM Modi interacts with Arunachal traders, industry leaders on GST rate cuts

In Arunachal, PM will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore, namely the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) which will be developed in Siyom sub-basin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Arunachal Pradesh's local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives and discussed the benefits of the newly implemented Goods and Services (GST) tax rate reduction.

While attending a 'GST Bachat Utsav' event in Itanagar, the Prime Minister met with various artisans, industry leaders in the state, meeting with people who are selling local goods, to packaged milk and food stuffs, highlighting the 'swadeshi' products of the country and encouraging people to buy from local sources. He also handed them placards of 'Garv se Kaho Yeh Swadeshi Hai'. The shopkeepers were very happy on receiving them and said that they would place these placards on their shops.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore at Itanagar today. Thereafter, he will visit Tripura and perform Pooja and Darshan and inaugurate development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari, according to the Prime Minister's office.

In Arunachal Pradesh, he will lay the foundation stone of two major hydropower projects worth over Rs 3,700 crore, namely the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW) which will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

He will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Convention Center at Tawang. Located at over 9,820 feet in the frontier district of Tawang, the centre will serve as a landmark facility to host national and international conferences, cultural festivals, and exhibitions.

With a capacity to host over 1,500 delegates, the Center will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region.

He is also going to launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors including connectivity, health, fire safety, working women hostels among others. These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve the quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region.

The PMO said, that in line with his vision of ensuring ease of doing business and fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, Prime Minister will also interact with local taxpayers, traders, and industry representatives to discuss the impact of the recent GST rate rationalisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

