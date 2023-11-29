Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

IT industry icon Pai's post on Hyderabad elicits rebuke from Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge rebuked Pai stating that it has become a habit for some people to speak taking an anti-Karnataka stand

Priyank Kharge

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge.

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Information Technology industry veteran T V Mohandas PaI's post on social media about Hyderabad's potential in dethroning Bengaluru from its exalted IT city status, has elicited a rebuke from the state government with Minister Priyank Kharge stating that it has become a habit for some people to speak taking an anti-Karnataka stand.
Kharge, the Minister for IT & BT, on Wednesday said, not a single company, which has come to the negotiation table of the Government of Karnataka, has left the state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pai earlier today in a post on 'X' tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "Will Hyderabad Dethrone Bangalore's IT Status? Continued neglect of Bengaluru by successive govts over last 10 years has led to this. Hope govt shows more energy to improve city."

Interestingly the tweet came on a day, when the city is hosting the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS)', the annual global tech event promoted and organised by the state government.
"I feel that Mohandas Pai or anyone else might be lacking information. Not a single company who has come to the negotiation table of the Government of Karnataka, has left Karnataka. This has become a habit for some people to speak taking an anti-Karnataka stand," Kharge said.
Speaking to reporters he said, "Is Amazon not here? Are other companies not here? Tell which company has left Bengaluru? Some companies invest in Mumbai and Hyderabad too along with Bengaluru. Let him show a single company that has left after discussing or signing an agreement with us."

Noting that he doesn't know whether it is politically motivated, the Minister said, "but doing it repeatedly is not right."

Further noting that Pai too is a venture capitalist, Kharge asked him whether he is investing everything in Bengaluru.
"Won't he support startups in Delhi, Chennai? He will do it for the profit of his company, right? It is called diversification of investments. If he does diversification of investment and it is right, but if others do it, is it wrong?" he said

Not wanting to comment on a question linking Pai's post to Assembly polls in Telangana, he said, "it is his personal matter, but being a Kannadiga, instead of speaking in favour of Kannadigas, if you fire the bullet in the air, what's the use?"

"My straight question is that -- show me one company that we have lost out. I can give you examples of us getting investments from other states, can he give one example of investment going out from here?" Kharge asked.

Also Read

Criteria are being decided for implementation of guarantees: Priyank Kharge

Prime Minister should read Karnataka's political history: Priyank Kharge

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for hurting religious sentiments

Priyank Kharge gets IT & BT portfolio in cabinet during minor re-allocation

UP govt tables supplementary budget of Rs 28,700 crore for new projects

Manish Sisodia approaches SC seeking review of order denying him bail

PM's visit to Manipur called for as part of 'efforts' for peace in NE: Cong

Ex-Mumbai mayor held for 'objectionable' remarks against CM Shinde

No one can stop CAA implementation, says Amit Shah at Kolkata rally

Stating that the government always consults people who have contributed to the growth of Bengaluru and IT industry while framing policies, as they are the experts, the Minister said, what can be done if one indulges only in criticism instead of constructive criticism.
"Wasn't he (Pai) part of the vision groups (earlier)? What happened then? I don't want to blame individuals, but it's not right if wrong information goes to the public," he added.
Pai had last month said that Kaynes Technology has commenced its Rs 2,800 crore OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) plant construction in Telangana, setting aside its earlier plan to set up at Mysuru, due to a delay in response by the state government.
"Sad day for Karnataka. We have driven away one of our best cos from Mysore because of lethargy and lack of response, why are we driving away our industry? How will jobs come.....Karnataka should not lose out," he had posted.
Industries Minister M B Patil had then responded to Pai stating that there is not even a minor lapse by the government in responding to the company's proposal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hyderabad Karnataka Bengaluru Karnataka government

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon