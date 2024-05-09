Jharkhand bearing brunt of migration, lawlessness, corruption: Sitharaman

The allegations (of the opposition) about step-motherly treatment towards the state by the prime minister are baseless | File image | (Photo: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday alleged that Jharkhand was bearing the brunt of rampant corruption, migration and lawlessness, and a change in governance was the need of the hour in the state.

Sitharaman, speaking at an event here, also said that allegations of step-motherly treatment towards Jharkhand were baseless.

Eastern India can become the engine of growth for the country with the restoration of industries, she said.

Jharkhand used to feature among the top five states in ease-of-doing business. But now, jungle raj' prevails here. The state will attract more investment if law and order improves... Change in governance is the need of the hour in Jharkhand, the minister said.

The allegations (of the opposition) about step-motherly treatment towards the state by the prime minister are baseless... Jharkhand was allocated a record Rs 7,200 crore for rail projects in the 2024-25 budget, she added.