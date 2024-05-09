Business Standard
LS polls: TMC to approach EC over Sandeshkhali 'sting operation' video

In the 'sting operation' video done by a news platform which was later shared by the TMC on X, Kayal is heard saying sexual harassment complaints were filed at the behest of Adhikari

Election Commission of India, ECI(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

The TMC will lodge a complaint with the EC against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and others, claiming that a saffron party leader has "confessed" on camera that the rape accusations in the Sandeshkhali incident were concocted, sources said on Thursday.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will submit a letter to the Election Commission (EC)later in the day, they said.
Party sources said their complaint is based on a purported video in which a man claiming to be Gangadhar Kayal -- BJP mandal president in Sandeshkhali -- was heard saying that Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly, was "behind the whole conspiracy".
In the "sting operation" video done by a news platform which was later shared by the TMC on X, Kayal is heard saying sexual harassment complaints were filed at the behest of Adhikari.
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, meanwhile, alleged that the "sting operation" was "fake", and suspected that it was made using artificial intelligence (AI).

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

