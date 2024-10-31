Business Standard
Kharge pulls up K'taka Deputy CM Shivakumar over remark on 'Shakti' scheme

Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the government would revisit the Shakti scheme as some women have expressed their wish to pay for travelling in the government buses

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday pulled up Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister over his statement that the state government would review the 'Shakti' guarantee.

The Congress government here has introduced Shakti, one of the five guarantees offering free ride for women in the non-luxury government buses.

Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the government would revisit the Shakti scheme as some women have expressed their wish to pay for travelling in the government buses.

In a humorous but subtle manner, Kharge pulled up the DCM before media for his statement.

"You have given some guarantees. After seeing them, I too said in Maharashtra that there are five guarantees in Karnataka. Now you (Shivakumar) said you will drop one guarantee," Kharge quipped.

 

Quickly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were sitting next to him chuckled and rejected Kharge's statement.

Siddaramaiah said the Deputy CM has only said the government would review it.

In reply, Kharge said, "Whatever (DCM) you have said has given them (BJP) a chance."  The Congress chief underlined the need to stay united and never get divided under any circumstances.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 8:06 PM IST

