Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Knew it would happen: Kharge on Nitish Kumar's exit from Mahagathbandhan

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday

Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka elections, karnataka election results

The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from the CM's post today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he knew it would happen, adding "There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'.
"Earlier he and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu Ji and Tejashwi, they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wants to go. That's why we already knew this, but to keep the India Alliance intact, if we say something wrong, the wrong message will be sent. This information was already given to us by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. Today that came true. There are many people in the country like 'Aaya Ram-Gaya Ram'," Kharge said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar arrived at the Raj Bhavan in Patna and handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Sunday.
The development comes amid a deafening buzz that Nitish would rejoin the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), bringing an end to the 'Mahagathbandhan' rule in the state.
The fast-changing political events in the state were triggered by a social media post from former CM and RJD chief Lalu Yadav's daughter, Rohini Acharya, in which she took a swipe at the JD(U) saying that while the 'socialist party' styles itself as progressive, its ideology shifts with the changing wind patterns.
Amid the ongoing political drama in Bihar, Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party meeting is underway at the party's office in Patna.
RJD, on Sunday put out a full-page advertisement in leading newspapers in the state, edging out the Janata Dal (United) supremo and projecting Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
In the full-page advertisement, which only carried a magnified image of Tejashwi, the RJD thanked the deputy CM for several developmental initiatives ranging from giving over 4 lakh government jobs to enhancing the state's tourism potential.
In the Bihar Assembly of 243, the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP at 78; JD(U) at 45, Congress at 19, the CPI (M-L) at 12, CPI(M) and CPI at 2 each, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)'s at 4. Another two seats are with the AIMIM and an Independent.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Will attain target of providing 2 mn jobs by next year: Nitish Kumar

INDIA bloc hits the streets nationwide against MPs' suspension. Details

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to tender resignation by Sunday morning: Report

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar quits ruling alliance, hands over resignation to Guv

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume after two-day break from Bengal

Bihar political turmoil: BJP legislative party meeting underway in Patna

Suspended Assam Congress leader Angkita Dutta set to join BJP today

Centre committed to development of Northeast: Union Minister Virendra Kumar

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar mallikarjun kharge Mahagathbandhan Congress Opposition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon