The National Capital Territory of Delhi of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday as the monsoon session of the Parliament wrapped up for the day. It was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.The bill replaces the Delhi services ordinance. It seeks to dilute the powers of the Delhi government over services. Shah said, "Services have always been with the Central government. SC gave an interpretation...From 1993 to 2015 no chief minister fought. There were no fights because whichever government was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight..."Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha took a jab at Amit Shah, saying, if you had actually taken the help of Nehru, the country would not have witnessed Manipur and Haryana.” Chowdhury was referring to the clashes in Manipur and Nuh.Later, Amit Shah said that Parliament has the right to make laws regarding the National Capital Territory of Delhi. He further added that post Independence, leaders like Nehru, Sardar Patel, and Dr Ambedkar opposed full statehood for Delhi. Shah alleged that Delhi government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not functioning within the rules. "It (Delhi government) is not convening Assembly sessions and cabinet meetings regularly," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.Hitting out at the Opposition, Shah said that their only priority was to save their alliance. "The opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur...Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory...The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi..."Earlier, most of the Opposition leaders staged a walkout. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that AAP did the same in Punjab what it is opposing in Delhi.She said, "Discussion is not being held on a new Bill. This Bill is already in effect in Punjab. An Agreement was signed there...If it can happen in Punjab, then why are they making noise here? I said that this Bill is a farce because none of them are serious about federal structure. Congress weakened the federal structure, BJP is doing the same and AAP is already doing it in Punjab. What we need is a Bill wherein states get more powers...All these three parties are the same. These parties indulge in doublespeak. They do not mean what they say, it changes according to which side they are sitting."