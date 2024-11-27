Business Standard
Home / Politics / Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests

Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday amid protests by Opposition members. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and other issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

Amid the din, one question was taken up.

 

However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon.

More From This Section

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

BJP used Eknath Shinde to win Maha elections: NCP-SP leader Clyde Crasto

Modi, Narendra Modi

When will PM Modi recognise that urban middle class is shrinking: Congress

Congress, Congress flag

Cong demands discussion on Adani indictment in Parliament, urges CBI probe

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

CM post decision by Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar acceptable: Shiv Sena leader

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Eknath Shinde resigns, Devendra Fadnavis leads race to be Maharashtra CM

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

Congress, Congress flag

Cong pushes for discussion in LS on deteriorating condition in Manipur

indian constitution

Opposition demands debate on Constitution in both Houses of Parliament

Parliament winter session

Winter session: Houses adjourned amid ruckus over Adani bribery case

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Prez to address joint sitting of Parliament to mark 75 yrs of Constitution

Topics : Lok Sabha Parliament winter session Parliament Opposition parties

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon