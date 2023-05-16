close

My mother is my party, no question of resigning, says D K Shivakumar

Both Shivakumar & former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking claim on the top post and are set to meet the party's top leadership before a decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka is taken

Press Trust of India New Delhi
DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, who is one of the top contenders for the state chief minister's post, on Tuesday said the party is his mother and there was no question of his resigning from the organisation.

Shivakumar is set to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge around 5 pm on Tuesday here to discuss the government formation in the southern state after the party staged a stupendous victory by winning 135 seats out of a total of 224.

Soon after reaching Delhi, Shivakumar went straight to his brother D K Suresh's office and residence at Kaveri Apartments. He also had his lunch there.

The Karnataka Congress chief later told reporters that he has come to Delhi to meet senior party leaders and party chief Kharge.

"My mother is my party, We have built this party. No question," he said when asked to comment on reports that he may resign from the party if not given the chief minister's post.

"If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them...Some of them are reporting that I will resign and all, all bull****. Nothing," he said.

On whether he will also meet Rahul Gandhi, the Karnataka leader said, "I have to meet all leaders. First, I have to meet my Congress president."

"My high command is there, my party is there, our MLAs are there - 135," Shivakumar said as he left the residence of his brother and Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh.

Suresh also said that since the party has won under his (Shivakumar's) leadership as Pradesh Congress chief, he had the right to stake his claim on the top post.

Suresh had met Kharge on Monday evening at the latter's residence, after Shivakumar cancelled his visit citing health issues. Shivakumar arrived in the national capital this morning.

Both Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are staking claim on the top post and are set to meet the party's top leadership before a decision on the new chief minister of Karnataka is taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Congress mallikarjun kharge

First Published: May 16 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

