New MP Ramvir Bidhuri urges BJP chief to relieve him as Delhi assembly LoP

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri contested the recently held general elections from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency

The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who was elected to the Lok Sabha, has requested party president JP Nadda to relieve him from the post of the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly.
Bidhuri contested the recently held general elections from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.
In a statement, Bidhuri said he has decided to resign from membership of the Delhi assembly following his election from the South Delhi seat and written to the BJP national president to be relieved from the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.
He said according to rules, he needs to resign from either the assembly or the Lok Sabha within 14 days of the notification being issued. Therefore, he will be resigning from the membership of the assembly on June 18, Bidhuri said.
The BJP has eight MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The number will come down to seven after his resignation. The party has yet to announce the name of next Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.
First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

