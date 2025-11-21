Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / New Nitish Kumar cabinet full of corrupts, criminals: Prashant Kishor

New Nitish Kumar cabinet full of corrupts, criminals: Prashant Kishor

Kishor claimed the leaders inducted into the cabinet indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

I must say that this council of ministers is a slap on the face of the people of Bihar: Prashant Kishor | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bettiah
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Friday alleged that the new cabinet of the Nitish Kumar government was full of corrupt and criminal leaders.

Speaking to reporters after a day-long silent fast at Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran, Kishor also said his party will launch the 'Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra' on January 15, during which Jan Suraaj Party workers will visit all houses in the state.

"The new cabinet of Nitish Kumar, which took oath on Thursday, is full of corrupts and criminals. I must say that this council of ministers is a slap on the face of the people of Bihar. It's like rubbing salt on the wound as several corrupt leaders were inducted," he alleged.

 

Kishor claimed the leaders inducted into the cabinet indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Kumar are least concerned about Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Suvendu accuses Mamata of undermining EC, shielding 'illicit vote-bank'

MK Stalin, Stalin

No rest until amending Constitution to fix timelines for guvs: CM Stalin

Congress, Congress flag

PM attending G20 meet safely, securely since Trump boycotting it: Congress

Tejashwi Yadav

'Hope new govt meets aspirations': Tejashwi as Nitish Kumar takes CM oath

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Diplomatic setback': Congress on US panel report citing Pak's 'success'

Topics : Prashant Kishor Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon