No decision yet on MVA fighting Maha local body polls together: Chennithala

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala also said the Congress has no issues with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin and MNS head Raj Thackeray joining hands

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a two-day workshop conducted here by the party for its workers and functionaries (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala has said there has been no decision yet on whether constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest the upcoming local body polls in the state together.

Asked whether the MVA partners will contest these polls together, Chennithala on Tuesday said the Congress will deliberate on the issue and that the alliance "may or may not take place".

He also said the Congress has no issues with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin and MNS head Raj Thackeray joining hands.

The Congress leader was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a two-day workshop conducted here by the party for its workers and functionaries.

 

Elections to various local and civic bodies in the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are likely to be held later this year.

The Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) contested the Lok Sabha and the state assembly polls last year together as part of the MVA.

Asked if the MVA partners will come together for the local body polls, Chennithala said, "The alliance may take place or may not take place. We have not yet taken any decision. We have our political affairs meeting planned, in which the issue of alliance will be discussed in detail."  On the growing proximity between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Chennithala said the MNS is not part of the alliance.

"We have no idea about Raj's (MNS) alliance with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. No decision has been taken yet. I do not want to comment on a decision which has not yet been taken. It is their family affair. We have no issues if the two cousins join hands, but we will have to take a political decision on whether the alliance will take place or not," he said.

Asked about Chennithala's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA and Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray said whatever is in the minds of the people of the state will happen.

"All the parties need to come together to save democracy in the country, because if democracy does not remain, no one will have the chance to raise their voice," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

