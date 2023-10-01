close
No one will fall prey to your false promises: MP CM hits out at Rahul

On a visit to the state earlier, Rahul launched a blistering attack on the BJP, saying its government in Madhya Pradesh was "epicentre of corruption" and was not paying the proper price to farmers

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Taking a further swipe at the Shivraj Chouhan government, Rahul said the Congress-run governments work for the poor and keep their promises to the people | (Photo: Twitter)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 6:24 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi saying that his statement at a rally in the poll-bound state was nothing but a lie.
Taking to the social media platform, X, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Rahul Gandhi-ji came to Madhya Pradesh and spoke a lot. But alas, he only spoke lies. No one is going to fall prey to your false promises. The people know everything."
On a visit to the state earlier, Rahul launched a blistering attack on the BJP, saying its government in Madhya Pradesh was "epicentre of corruption" and was not paying the proper price to farmers for their produce.
Addressing a rally in Shajapur in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also laid into the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying it had not released caste census data and there was very small representation of OBCs in secretary-level posts in the central government.
Gandhi also accused the BJP government of trying to create divisions in society.
"On one side is the Congress Party, Gandhiji and on the other side is the BJP, RSS and Godse. On one side there is hatred and violence and on the other side, there is love, respect and brotherhood. Wherever they (BJP) go, they spread hatred. However, the youth and farmers of Madhya Pradesh have started turning away from them. The state, under the BJP, has emerged as the epicentre of corruption in the country," he said.

Taking a further swipe at the Shivraj Chouhan government, Rahul said the Congress-run governments work for the poor and keep their promises to the people.
"The Madhya Pradesh government is not giving the right price to farmers for their produce. Go and ask the farmers of Chhattisgarh how much money they are getting for the paddy produce. We fulfilled all the promises that we made to the people. For the first time in the country's history, our farmers are paying taxes. Our government works for the poor and farmers," Rahul added.
He said if voted back, Congress government at the Centre will get a caste census done.
"When I ask how many Dalits, OBCs, tribals, and general category people are there in the country, I get no answers. After forming the government at the Centre, the first thing we will do is to get a caste census done," Rahul said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 6:24 AM IST

