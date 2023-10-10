close
Sensex (0.95%)
66135.32 + 622.93
Nifty (0.98%)
19704.40 + 192.05
Nifty Midcap (1.34%)
40278.05 + 533.40
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5877.70 + 68.35
Nifty Bank (1.32%)
44463.90 + 577.40
Heatmap

Objectionable remarks row: Bidhuri skips LS Privileges Committee meeting

The committee had asked Bidhuri for "oral evidence" in relation to complaints received from several MPs against him and BSP MP Ali for "alleged improper conduct during House

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo:ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks against BSP's Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said.
Bidhuri is busy in campaigning for the party in poll-bound Rajasthan where the BJP has made him in-charge of Tonk district, which has four assembly seats.
Assembly polls are due in the state on November 23.
The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha had asked Bidhuri for "oral evidence" in relation to complaints received from several MPs against him and BSP MP Ali for "alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House".
While several opposition MPs had demanded action against Bidhuri, some BJP members said Ali "incited" him and also made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A member from Gujjar community, Bidhuri has been drafted in by the BJP for poll work in Tonk, where it is present in a large number.

Also Read

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Lander releases new images of moon from 70 km above

'BJP rewards hate':Opposition slam BJP for giving Bidhuri poll duty in Tonk

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Bidhuri's boorishness has its political uses

India shoots for the Moon with Chandrayaan-3: 10 facts you must know

Telangana assembly elections: BJP to begin campaigning, Amit Shah to lead

Replicating its Madhya Pradesh strategy, BJP fields 7 MPs in Rajasthan

Both Shiv Sena factions seek BMC's nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

Kerala CM urges EAM Jaishankar to ensure safety of Indians in Israel

Govt bungalow allocation row: AAP leader Raghav Chadha moves Delhi HC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Privilege Motion Lok Sabha MPs

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveShah Rukh Khan Death ThreatsAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORECricket World Cup IND vs AFG MatchCMF by Nothing Buds Pro review

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan matchCricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep PuriG20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon