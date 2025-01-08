Business Standard

JPC to hold inaugural meet to discuss One Nation, One Election Bill today

JPC to hold inaugural meet to discuss One Nation, One Election Bill today

The Joint Parliamentary Committee is tasked with scrutinising the bills proposing simultaneous elections and addressing the concerns raised by Opposition parties

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) will convene on Wednesday to deliberate on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, a significant legislative initiative aimed at synchronising elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies across India. The proposal has sparked widespread debate among the public and politicians, who have described it as ‘undemocratic’.
 

First JPC meeting agenda

The JPC is tasked with scrutinising the bills proposing simultaneous elections and addressing the concerns raised by Opposition parties. The inaugural meeting, scheduled for 11 am today, will include a briefing from officials of the law and justice ministry.
 

One Nation, One Election Bill

Introduced during the Winter Session of Parliament, the One Nation, One Election bill aims to streamline electoral processes by conducting simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. It has been referred to the JPC for in-depth examination and discussion.
 
 
The 31-member committee is chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary and includes representatives from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Members include Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manish Tewari, NCP’s Supriya Sule, TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee, and BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj and Anurag Singh Thakur.
 

Opposition to One Nation, One Election

The Congress party has been a vocal critic of the Bill since its introduction, calling it “undemocratic” and stating that it would give an unfair advantage to national parties over regional ones.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid highlighted the complexity of implementing such a system, saying, “It is not an easy task. When the parliamentary committee sits, all the issues will be placed before it and will be discussed.”
 
Left parties have also voiced strong opposition, rejecting the move as a threat to India’s federal structure and the autonomy of state legislatures. In a joint statement, leaders from the Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, and All India Forward Bloc argued that the proposed constitutional amendments would centralise power and undermine democratic processes.
 

Centre’s defence of Bill

Defending the proposal, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal described it as “practical and important”. He dismissed concerns about its impact on the federal structure, arguing that it would reduce the frequency of elections, thereby lessening the burden on the public and cutting electoral expenses.
 
JPC Chairperson Chaudhary further emphasised the potential for faster implementation of development projects if the model code of conduct is enforced less frequently. He pointed out that the staggered election schedule, resulting from the dissolution of various governments over time, has led to increased expenditure and public fatigue.  (With inputs from ANI)

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

