TMC spending welfare funds on cadre, changing Bengal demography: PM Modi

TMC spending welfare funds on cadre, changing Bengal demography: PM Modi

PM Modi's visit to West Bengal comes ahead of the state Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government of diverting central funds meant for welfare programmes, alleging that the money fails to reach the people of the state.

He also alleged that parties like the TMC and the Congress are facilitating illegal immigration as part of their appeasement politics.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government of diverting central funds meant for welfare programmes, alleging that the money fails to reach the people of the state.
 
Speaking at a rally in Kolkata, Modi said, “There is a huge obstacle to the development of Bengal because the money sent by the Centre to the state government doesn’t reach you. That money is not utilised for the welfare of women and the poor; instead, it is spent on the TMC cadre.” 

Allegations of infiltration and demographic change

He also alleged that parties like the TMC and the Congress are facilitating illegal immigration as part of their appeasement politics, claiming that Bengal’s demography is changing due to unchecked infiltration from Bangladesh.
 
 
“TMC has to be removed from power to ensure infiltrators leave Bengal,” he said. 

Pre-poll outreach in Bengal

Modi’s visit to West Bengal comes ahead of the state Assembly elections, scheduled for early next year. Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over ₹5,200 crore in Kolkata, including the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway.
 
He emphasised that achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat (developed India) is not possible without the progress of West Bengal, one of the country’s most populous states.
 
“The BJP believes in Bangalar Uday, Tobei Viksit Bharater Jai (The rise of Bengal leads to the victory of a developed India),” Modi said.
 
He also alleged that law and order in the state had deteriorated under TMC rule. “Crime against women and corruption have become the identity of the TMC government. The development of West Bengal will remain at a standstill as long as the TMC government is in power,” he stated.
 

Call to elect BJP in West Bengal

The Prime Minister said it was necessary to elect the BJP in West Bengal to ensure the benefits of central government schemes reached the people.
 
He cited Assam and Tripura as examples, stating that after the BJP came to power in these states, welfare schemes began reaching their intended beneficiaries.
 

Focus on urban infrastructure projects

 
Addressing the event, Modi said, “Cities like Kolkata are a rich embodiment of both India’s history and its future,” underlining the role of urban centres in India’s growth.
 
He announced that approximately 14 km of new metro lines and seven new stations are being added to Kolkata’s metro network. “21st-century India requires a 21st-century transport system,” he said, stressing the importance of connectivity across railways, roads, and airports to improve ease of travel.
 
The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive development, citing initiatives such as electric buses and charging infrastructure. He further noted that West Bengal has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification.

Topics : Narendra Modi Narendra Modi speech West Bengal TMC

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

