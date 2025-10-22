Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PM Modi touts bullish economy, ignores farmers' woes, says Congress

PM Modi touts bullish economy, ignores farmers' woes, says Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that the market prices for various crops like maize, soybean and moong are currently well below their minimum support prices

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Market prices for maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton, and bajra are well below the corresponding MSP, Jairam Ramesh said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy, they are simply running away from the "bearish reality" facing farmers who are getting prices below MSP.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the market prices for various crops like maize, soybean and moong are currently well below their minimum support prices (MSPs).

"The PM and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy. They are simply running away from the bearish reality that stares farmers across the country," he said in a post on X.

 

Market prices for maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton, and bajra are well below the corresponding MSP, Ramesh said.

He also shared a chart elucidating his point.

"This is why farmers' organisations have been demanding a legal guarantee for MSP -- something the ousted Vice President of India had also strongly supported," Ramesh said in an apparent reference to Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Topics : Congress farmers BJP

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

