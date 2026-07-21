Abhijeet Dipke will contest on Bhim Army ticket in future: Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday claimed that Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke would contest elections on a Bhim Army ticket in the future, as every mass movement produces political leaders.

This movement, however, still considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi its leader and looks to him for solving its issues, said the MP from Godda in Jharkhand.

"Every movement has produced political leaders. The JP movement produced leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav. Arvind Kejriwal also emerged from Anna Hazare's movement," Dubey told reporters in the Parliament House complex.

"Abhijeet Dipke may also contest elections in the future. Even in Nepal, those associated with the Gen Z movement eventually joined a political party. Similarly, Abhijeet Dipke will join a political party. I can say with certainty that he will contest elections on a Bhim Army ticket," he said.

Thousands joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.

Led by Dipke, the CJP began its protest against alleged irregularities in the country's examination system at Jantar Mantar on June 20. The protest was galvanised after activist Sonam Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike on June 28.

Dubey claimed that those raising slogans around Dipke were supporters of the Bhim Army.

"Those raising slogans around Abhijeet Dipke are supporters of the Bhim Army and those who opposed the CAA, including those associated with the long protest in Okhla. Their agenda is clear," he charged.

Dubey said Prime Minister Modi spoke about issues concerning the youth during the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

"This movement still considers Prime Minister Modi its leader. If the youth still have faith in anyone, it is Prime Minister Modi.

"The youth associated with this movement have repeatedly said only one thing -- convey to the prime minister that there should be transparency in these matters and that those responsible should face the strictest possible punishment. Prime Minister Modi also spoke about this in his address today," he said.

Asked about AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal calling Modi the "biggest anti-national in the country", Dubey said it did not merit a response.

He said, "If someone walking on the road makes a comment, will the prime minister respond to that? Should the prime minister react to every such statement?" The BJP MP accused Kejriwal of failing to address the drug menace in Punjab.

"What good work is Arvind Kejriwal doing? You know the condition of Punjab. What has he done for Punjab? If Punjab has become a centre of drugs, if the youth are dying and the entire state is suffering, then who is responsible for it? "The Lokpal movement came because of Anna Hazare. But while Kejriwal was chief minister, did he ever go to meet Anna Hazare? Was the Lokpal implemented? Was a Lokpal appointed in Delhi? What kind of people are you talking about?" he said.

On Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's statement that the PM should apologise to students for alleged police brutality against them during the CJP protest, Dubey said instead the Congress should apologise for several incidents during its rule.

"Indira Gandhi and her family should apologise for the Emergency imposed in 1975. An apology should be sought for the way the Anna Hazare movement was suppressed and how young protesters were lathi-charged," he said.