Rajasthan CM Gehlot says efforts to be made to set up fast-track courts

Apart from sending proposals to the Centre about setting up fast-track courts to provide speedy justice, the Rajasthan government will make efforts to set up these courts at the state level

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
Apart from sending proposals to the Centre about setting up fast-track courts to provide speedy justice, the Rajasthan government will make efforts to set up these courts at the state level in consultation with the high court, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said.
He described protests with bodies as "inappropriate" and said such agitations not only create legal hurdles in the investigation but are also insensitive towards the victims.
Gehlot on Saturday held a review meeting on law and order at his residence.
He said since police started the process of registering the records of miscreants at police stations, crimes have come down and there is a sense of security among women and their parents.
Speedy justice has been ensured in cases of serious crimes, Gehlot said.
The veteran Congress leader praised the prompt action taken by the police to immediately arrest the accused in incidents, including the Dhariyavad and the Kuchaman cases.

Habitual offenders, criminals involved in heinous crimes and drug peddlers should be strongly dealt with to improve the state's law-and-order situation, he added.
Gehlot instructed the officials to identify habitual criminals in each police station area and take effective action. He directed strict action against criminal elements in the border districts, deployment of home guards and the formation of quick response teams for additional raids in these areas.
Gehlot said there is a possibility of weakening evidence if there is no timely post-mortem.
The state government has passed a law keeping this in mind, he said.
On many occasions, FIRs are lodged late due to protests by the aggrieved parties. These demonstrations create obstacles in the investigation and the judicial processes and additional hurdles for the victim's family in getting justice.
Describing the trend of protesting with bodies under the instigation of anti-social elements as inappropriate, Gehlot urged the common people to follow the law.

Topics : Ashok Gehlot rajasthan

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

