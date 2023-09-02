Confirmation

Don't indulge in blame game, work as team: Kejriwal on L-G's G20 remarks

In an interview, Saxena said Kejriwal attended only one meeting on the G20 preparations, but no other minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did so

Delhi LG V K Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena interacts with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's remarks that preparations for the G20 summit would have been easier if the city government had worked for nine years and said it was not the time to indulge in a blame game but to act as a team to ensure the event's success.
Saxena, in an interview with PTI earlier in the day, said the preparatory work for the G20 summit would have taken lesser efforts had the city government worked throughout the last nine years.
Reacting to the report on X, Kejriwal said, "Lesser efforts would have been reqd (required) had MCD under BJP worked for 15 years. It is the duty of MCD to clean Delhi. We are all working v (very) hard since we took over MCD. MCD employees have now started getting their salaries on time after 13 years. They are all motivated. They are working v (very) hard.
"Lets not underestimate their efforts. At a time when we all are gearing up to receive international guests, lets not do blame game and lets all work as a team," Kejriwal wrote on X and also shared the report.
In the interview with PTI, Saxena said Kejriwal attended only one meeting on the G20 preparations, but no other minister of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government did so.
"The work done in the last two months has proved that if they (AAP) had worked all through nine years, the efforts required would have been lesser," Saxena said when asked about the role of the Delhi government in the preparations for the G20 summit.

Delhi will host the G20 summit on September 9 and 10. Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the event.
Under the preparations for the mega global event, Delhi government departments including PWD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Flood and Irrigation Department have been involved with preparation works along with several Central government agencies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Arvind Kejriwal V K Saxena AAP government G20 summit Delhi

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

