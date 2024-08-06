LK Advani admitted to hospital in Delhi after being discharged two days ago

Business Standard
The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo hospital here today, a hospital source told PTI earlier in the day

L K Advani | Photo by President's Secretariat (GODL-India)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 8:12 PM IST

Senior BJP leader and former deputy prime minister L K Advani was on Tuesday admitted to a leading private hospital in Delhi.
His medical condition is stable, hospital sources said.
 
The 96-year-old, who was born in undivided India, was admitted to the Apollo hospital here today, a hospital source told PTI earlier in the day.
 
Apollo hospital later issued a brief statement, saying "L K Advani ji, former deputy prime minister of India, is admitted at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals under the care of Dr Vinit Suri. He has been admitted for his regular follow-up tests and investigations".
 
He is likely to be discharged soon, it said.
 
The source added that Advani is likely to be discharged on Wednesday.
 

In the first week of July too, Advani was brought to this facility and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days. He was admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, neurology department.
 
Prior to that he had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was discharged following a night-long stay there.


First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

