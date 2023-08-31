Confirmation

Heatmap

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi arrive in Mumbai for INDIA alliance meet

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the INDIA alliance meeting

**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this Saturday, June 1, 2019 file photo Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is seen with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Priyanka Friday, June 3, 2022 tweeted that she has tested positive for

The two-day meeting is expected to deliberate on the strategy and roadmap to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to participate in the INDIA alliance meeting. They were welcomed by senior party leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Ashok Chavan and other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal arrived in the city earlier in the day. Soon after his arrival, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a press conference on the Adani issue at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). On Friday, he will visit Tilak Bhavan, the party headquarters in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon