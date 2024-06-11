Business Standard
Uddhav worked hard in elections but Congress, NCP (SP) benefitted more: BJP

Thackeray was not keeping well but he still campaigned hard, said Patil, a senior Maharashtra minister, at an event here

"When Thackeray was with BJP, his party had won 18 Lok Sabha seats. With Congress and NCP (SP), he ended up winning nine seats. He needs to introspect," Patil further said | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP leader Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said though Uddhav Thackeray took a great deal of efforts during the Lok Sabha elections campaign, the allies Congress and NCP (SP) seem to have benefitted more than his own party.
Thackeray was not keeping well but he still campaigned hard, said Patil, a senior Maharashtra minister, at an event here.
"Uddhav Thackeray's health was not in good condition, still he took a lot of efforts. I was worried about his health. However, the outcome indicates that NCP (SP) and Congress benefitted more from his efforts than his own party.
"When Thackeray was with BJP, his party had won 18 Lok Sabha seats. With Congress and NCP (SP), he ended up winning nine seats. He needs to introspect," Patil further said.
Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 21 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, but won only nine. Congress, on the other hand, contested 17 and won 13. Congress leader and rebel candidate in Sangli Lok Sabha constituency also won and later extended support to the party. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) contested 10 seats and won eight.
Patil further taunted Thackeray saying, "Thackeray also earned a tag of winning due to the votes of minorities. An MNS leader has also put it succinctly, saying the colour of Uddhav's victory is not saffron but green.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

