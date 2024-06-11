Business Standard
Vaishnaw takes charge of IT Ministry, wants India to be tech leader

Focus will be on semiconductors, telecommunications, and manufacturing, he says

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:49 PM IST

India wants to create a “foundation” that will make it a leader in technologies like semiconductors, telecommunications and manufacturing, said Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday as he took charge of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the second time.

Jitin Prasada, minister of state in Meity, joined him at the Electronics Niketan complex in Delhi. “We want to create a strong foundation in future technology for the youth of the country…a foundation which will allow the country to not only stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world but also to take the lead in emerging technologies such as semiconductors, telecommunications, and manufacturing among others,” Vaishnaw told reporters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed people's lives through digital services like Jan Dhan accounts and Aadhaar.“The country has given its blessings to the Modi government for the third time, and we will work towards bringing a positive change in the lives of every common citizen going forward,” he said.

Vaishnaw continues to be the minister for MeitY and Railways in the third term of the Modi government and has been given the new responsibility for the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

During Vaishnaw’s term in the last government, the country focused on electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, data privacy, internet regulations, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI).

This time MeitY’s key agenda could be increasing the local value addition in electronics manufacturing, implementing the India AI mission, and notifying the rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

