Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UP Judge death: Priyanka slams BJP govt over 'rising' crimes against women

'If this is the condition of security of women judges under the BJP rule, then imagine with what fear an ordinary girl must be living through everyday,' Priyanka Gandhi said

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

In a post in X on Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said a few weeks ago in Banda, a woman judge asked for euthanasia and now the body of another woman judge has been found in her house in Budaun

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after the body of a woman civil judge was found hanging in her quarters, saying she wonders what kind of fear an ordinary girl must feel living there.
A murder case has been registered against unidentified people in the death of the judge in UP's Budaun district, following a complaint filed by her father, a police officer said on Sunday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post in X on Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said a few weeks ago in Banda, a woman judge asked for euthanasia and now the body of another woman judge has been found in her house in Budaun.
The family of the deceased judge has raised serious questions on the probe into her death, the Congress general secretary said.
"If this is the condition of security of women judges under the BJP rule, then imagine with what fear an ordinary girl must be living through everyday," Priyanka Gandhi said.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh is number one in crimes against women, she said.
"Every hour, eight women become victims of crime. Uttar Pradesh has become completely unsafe for women, because all the big claims of safety are only in advertisements. The statistics of increasing crimes against women show how serious the government actually is about women's safety," the Congress general secretary said.
"Now only the awareness of women and society will bring them out of this whirlpool of oppression and violence," she said.
The body of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Jyotsna Rai, 27, was recovered on Saturday. It was suspected that she had killed herself. She reportedly left behind a suicide note.
Her father, who reached Budaun Saturday evening, however, claimed his daughter was killed and her killers hanged her body from the ceiling fan in her bedroom to make it look like a suicide, a police officer said.
Ashok Kumar Rai said his daughter was very brave and ensured everyone got justice. She could never commit suicide, he added.

Also Read

MP: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over '50% commission' post

Want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024: UP Congress chief

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

Priyanka Gandhi likely to visit violence-hit Manipur soon: Congress leader

Lone seat vacant on Nadda's term expiry can go to Sonia or Priyanka: Cong

ED 'fabricating evidence' against Hemant Soren: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to cover 650 km in six days in MP: Congress

Fiscal deficit was 4.5% in UPA's terminal year, says P Chidambaram

Cohesive organisational strategy key to victory in Lok Sabha polls: Nadda

India needs alternative leadership that understands people's needs: Tharoor

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Congress Uttar Pradesh BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon