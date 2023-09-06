Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.15%)
65880.52 + 100.26
Nifty (0.18%)
19611.05 + 36.15
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
40284.10 + 30.50
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5825.45 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
44409.10 -123.05
Heatmap

Why no talk of women's quota bill: Kavitha asks about Sonia Gandhi's letter

BRS MLC K Kavitha questioned why Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not list the long pending demand for the Women's Reservation Bill

K Kavitha

Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday questioned why Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not list the long pending demand for the Women's Reservation Bill among issues that the opposition leader wanted the government to take up in the upcoming special session of Parliament.
Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to the PM to point out that no agenda was listed for the special Parliament session and requested that nine issues, including the violence in Manipur and price rise, be raised for discussion.
Saddened to see that the urgency for discussing Women's Reservation Bill was completely ignored in Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji's letter to the Prime Minister.
Mrs. Gandhi Ji, the nation awaits your powerful advocacy for gender equality. In your letter to PM Modi, we find 9 crucial issues, but why not the #Women Reservation Bill? Isn't women's representation a national imperative, Kavitha asked in a post on social media platform X.
The issues listed by Gandhi include Centre-state relations, rise in cases of communal tension, border transgressions by China and the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of several revelations about corrupt practices.
The special Parliament session will be convened from September 18 to 22.

Also Read

Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

ED files caveat in SC on K Kavitha's plea challenging summons against her

In letter to PM, Sonia Gandhi lists issues for debate in special session

Women's Reservation Bill necessary to ensure representation: K Kavitha

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023: Here's how to download voter slips

Chhattisgarh elections: BJP to launch two 'parivartan yatra' on Sept 12, 16

Party's word supreme: Sidhu to Punjab Cong leaders opposing AAP alliance

In letter to PM, Sonia Gandhi lists issues for debate in special session

Kovind to hold first meeting of 'One Nation, One Election' panel today

BRS leader Kavitha's appeal for the Women's Reservation Bill gained nationwide attention with her letter to 47 political parties, including the Congress and BJP, urging them to unite to ensure the passage of the Bill in Parliament.
Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sat on a hunger strike earlier in March demanding the tabling and passing of the bill and has been engaging with political parties and civil society organisations across India to escalate the demand for legislation on it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Sonia Gandhi

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesLord Krishna QuotesJanmashtami 2023 WishesGold - Silver PricesStocks to WatchICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceTop 10 Business Ideas in 202310 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon