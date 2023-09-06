Chhattisgarh elections: BJP to launch two 'parivartan yatra' on Sept 12, 16

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is set to organise two "parivartan yatras" on September 12 and September 16.

The yatras will cover 87 Assembly constituencies across a distance of 2,989 km.

The first yatra will last 16 days and will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Maa Danteshwari Temple in Dantewada district on September 12 during a public rally. The 16-day yatra will cover a distance of 1,728 km across 21 districts.

The second yatra, which will last 12 days, will be flagged off by BJP national president J P Nadda at Jashpur's Maa Khudiya Rani Mandir in a public rally on September 16. This yatra will cover 1,261 km.

Both "parivartan yatras" will culminate at Bilaspur on September 28. Districts of Bijapur, Sukma, and Antagarh constituencies have not been included in the yatras. However, BJP state president Arun Sao said that the participation of these constituencies will be ensured.

Sao said, "With a commitment to change, the BJP is going to organise "parivartan yatras" in the state.

MLA Shivratan Sharma and former minister Mahesh Gagda will coordinate the first yatra. Coordinator Motilal Sahu will lead the second yatra. The party said all state leaders will participate in the yatra for two days each. During the yatras, 84 public and 85 welcome meetings will be organised.

The party will soon release the road map for both the yatras.