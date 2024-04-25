Battle for Kerala: CPI(M)'s national party status, BJP's likely inroads

As Kerala heads to the polls on Friday, two primary questions come to the forefront: first, will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be able to win its first seat in the southern state? And second, will Kerala help the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), hold on to its ‘national party’ status?

In 2019, the BJP could only secure 13 per cent of the votes polled in Kerala, and 16 per cent along with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies. This marked a marginal improvement over the BJP’s 10 per cent and NDA’s 11 per cent in